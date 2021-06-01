INDIO (CBSLA) — Coachella is coming back.
Goldenvoice announced 2022 dates Tuesday for both Coachella and the Stagecoach Music Festival, which had to remain dark for 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration for tickets start this Friday.READ MORE: James Cody Skene Arrested For DUI After Scooter Collision Kills 91-Year-Old Man In Venice
Coachella spans two weekends, and in 2022, those weekends will be April 15-17 and April 22-24. The Stagecoach Music Festival will follow on April 29-May 1.READ MORE: 'Push An Apex Predator, Man': Teenage Girl Fights Off Bear To Rescue Dogs In Bradbury
When the pandemic struck, Coachella tried to postpone into October in the hopes that COVID cases would abate in the fall. A summer surge scrapped that plan, so Coachella again tried to schedule 2021 dates. But that was scuttled by a major winter surge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths throughout the country, hitting California especially hard.MORE NEWS: San Bernardino County Deputy Shot, Killed Following Pursuit In Yucca Valley; Suspect Also Killed
But cases are at an all-time pandemic low with more than half of Californians have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. With amusement parks, baseball stadiums, bars and gyms opening up, a large music festival such as Coachella can likely happen in 2022. To register or buy tickets, visit coachella.com.