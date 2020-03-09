LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch Englander was arrested Monday morning on federal corruption charges in connection with a “pay-to-play” scheme involving a local real estate developer.
The 49-year-old Englander surrendered to federal authorities on allegations he accepted thousands of dollars in cash, a female escort, trips to Las Vegas and Palm Springs and expensive hotel rooms from a real estate developer, and then tried to cover it up, the U.S. attorney’s office reported Monday.
On Jan. 16, a federal grand jury charged Englander with one count of participating in a scheme to falsify material facts, and three counts each of making false statements and witness tampering.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.
Englander represented the San Fernando Valley’s 12th District from 2011 to December of 2018, when he abruptly stepped down with two years still left on his term to take a position as vice president of Oak View Group, a sports and entertainment advisory, development and investment company.
