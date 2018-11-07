DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – FBI agents raided the home and offices of longtime Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar Wednesday morning, just one day after the midterm elections.

FBI agents could be seen carrying boxes out of both Huizar’s office in City Hall and his home in Boyle Heights.

An FBI agent in the hallway outside Huizar’s fourth-floor office declined to state what the purpose of the search was and said no one was available to comment.

The FBI told CBS2 it was executing a search warrant, but would not elaborate on the details of its investigation. It said no arrests were planned.

The agency provided CBS2 the following statement:

“The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at an office inside Los Angeles City Hall. The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by the court and so I am prohibited from commenting on the nature of the investigation. There is no threat to public safety. No arrests are planned.

The FBI is also executing additional warrants in and around Los Angeles County, but they are also under seal so we cannot comment further.”

Huizar represents District 13, which is mostly made up by the Boyle Heights area.

He has faced several legal issues since taking office in 2005. In 2012, he was involved in a traffic accident in which he rear-ended another vehicle. The city was forced to pay up to $185,000 as part of a settlement.

In 2014, the city settled a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former staff member.

Huizar was named in two new lawsuits filed in October by two former employees who accused him of doctoring his schedule to hide certain meetings from the media, along with other ethics violations, including that his staff was pressured to work during city time on the campaign of his wife, Richelle Huizar, who is running in the 2020 election to succeed Huizar in the 14th District.

Huizar has served on the City Council since 2005 but is prevented from running again due to term limits when his current term expires in 2020.

