LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch Englander will step down from his seat at the end of the year, the longtime councilman announced Thursday.

Englander says he is leaving his post to become vice president of Oak View Group (OVG), a sports and entertainment advisory, development and investment company.

He will join OVG as their new Executive Vice President of Government Affairs effective Jan. 1, 2019.

OVG’s board includes former AEG CEO Tim Leiweke and former interim LAPD Chief Mike Downing.

In a statement released to CBSLA, Englander said: “Recently, I was presented with an amazing opportunity in the private sector to work with some of the most brilliant and well-respected leaders in their industry. While I didn’t seek this out – sometimes tremendous opportunities find you.”

Englander has represented the San Fernando Valley’s 12th District since 2011, and has served as the council’s president pro tempore since 2013. His current term does not expire until Dec. 2020.

A reserve officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, Englander chairs the council’s Public Safety Committee, which oversees issues regarding the police and fire departments.

