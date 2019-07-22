



– FBI agents served search warrants at Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) offices in downtown L.A. Monday morning.

Agents served the warrants before 10 a.m. at two different locations: the LADWP headquarters at 111 N Hope St., as well as the LADWP offices in City Hall.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to CBS2 that agents were serving the search warrants under a sealed affidavit and would not comment on the nature of the investigation.

No arrests were planned, the FBI said.

“The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by the court and so I am prohibited from commenting on the nature of the investigation,” the spokesperson said.

LADWP is the largest municipal utility in the U.S. serving more than four million residents.