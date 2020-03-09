



INDIO (CBSLA) — Organizers with promoter Goldenvoice are reportedly considering postponing the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival until October after Riverside County health officials confirmed three more cases of coronavirus Monday.

The Indio festival, one of the largest in the world, draws hundreds of thousands of people from all over the globe and was originally scheduled to be held on the weekends of April 10 and April 16.

According to Billboard, the music festival would be moved to the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 in an attempt to save the event from cancellation.

The AEG-owned concert promoter is also working to move the Stagecoach country music festival, possibly to Oct. 23, Billboard reported. The promoters are said to have an answer within the next 48 hours.

On Monday, Riverside County health officials announced three new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 in the Coachella Valley, raising the total number of cases to six.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer, said health investigators believe the three infections were either the result of travel into areas where COVID-19 has been confirmed, or contact with a known case.

The date change is among many cancellations and postponements happening as musical artists, booking agents, and promoters keep an eye on the virus’ spread.

Also in the C, The BNP Paribas tennis tournament in Indian Wells was canceled over the weekend following the county’s first confirmed cases of the virus.

Seattle rock band Pearl Jam also postponed the first leg of their North American tour, which includes two performances at The Forum.

Frontman Eddie Vedder is also set to perform a solo show at Doheney State Beach in September. It was not immediately clear if the postponement would affect that performance.

On Friday, South by Southwest announced that the Austin, Texas-based popular film, music, and media festival was officially canceled by the City of Austin.

“The City of Austin has cancelled the March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU. SXSW will faithfully follow the City’s directions,” the festival announced.

“We are devastated to share this news with you. “The show must go on” is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation,” the festival wrote on their website.

The Korea Times Music Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, scheduled to take place on April 25, was also postponed amid the outbreak and Miami’s Ultra Music Festival was officially canceled Friday, March, 6.