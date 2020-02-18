LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Drivers in the L.A. metro area should be prepared for road closures and delays with President Donald Trump set to visit the region Tuesday afternoon and evening for a fundraising event and a meeting with local officials to discuss plans for the 2028 Olympic Games.
The president is scheduled to arrive at L.A. International Airport a little after 3 p.m. and will meet with LA 2028 Organizing Committee officials in Beverly Hills in the late afternoon.
According to the White House, he’ll then take part in a roundtable discussion with supporters and a fundraising dinner, also in Beverly Hills. No public appearances are scheduled.
Crescent Drive would be shut down between north and south Santa Monica Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Beverly Hills police said.
The group Refuse Fascism will be holding an anti-Trump protest at 5:30 p.m. at Beverly Gardens Park, located at 9439 Santa Monica Blvd.
Mr. Trump is scheduled to fly out of LAX for Las Vegas at around 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles police told CBS2 they did not yet have a list of street or freeway closures.
Mr. Trump will visit Bakersfield Wednesday to meet with the “farming community and address the need for water solutions,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who represents the region, said in a news release Monday. Later Wednesday, the president will travel to Rancho Mirage in Riverside County for a fundraising golf outing and reception hosted by Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison.
Mr. Trump last visited L.A. in September for several fundraisers. He also discussed the region’s homeless crisis and traveled to San Diego County to get a tour of the border wall project.