



– The White House is reportedly looking to become more actively involved in the homeless crisis in California.

Speaking at a Politico event Monday evening in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti chief of state Breelyn Pete said a “very large delegation” from the Trump Administration was in town for a scheduled meeting on homelessness, according to Politico.

The delegation – which reportedly includes White House, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Domestic Policy Council officials – are expected to hold talks with the mayor’s office, Politico reported.

Pete reportedly told the crowd at the United Talent Agency event that talks will focus on “homelessness and sanitation deployment and Skid Row engagement”.

This comes on the heels of a Washington Post report indicating President Trump has ordered a “sweeping crackdown” on homelessness statewide, including discussions on federal involvement “to get homeless people off the streets of Los Angeles and other areas and into new government-backed facilities”, officials told the Post.

Among the proposed plans is an effort to raze existing homeless camps in the city and move people into government-backed facilities, according to the Post.

In July, Garcetti told CBSLA he would “welcome [Trump’s] involvement” in the issue and “would be more than happy” to invite the president himself to walk the streets of L.A.

There was no immediate response to either report from the mayor’s office.