LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — President Donald Trump will make a rare visit to California this week.
On Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to meet with organizers of the 2028 Olympic Games to discuss preparations for the summer games. He’s also planning to attend a fundraising dinner in Beverly Hills that night. It was not immediately clear if a fundraising promotion on his reelection website was connected to the dinner.
On Wednesday, the president will travel to Bakersfield to meet with farmers and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. On Wednesday night, Trump is also scheduled to attend a fundraiser at the Rancho Mirage estate of Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison, according to an invitation obtained by the Desert Sun. The invitation billed the gathering as a golf outing and reception.
Also listed as hosts of the event were Republican National Committee chairs Ronna McDaniel and Tommy Hicks Jr., national finance chairman Todd Ricketts and Trump reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale.
Tickets for the fundraiser ranged in price from $100,000 for a photo opportunity and golf outing for two, up to $250,000 for a round table discussion, photo opportunity and golf outing for two.
Riverside County Republic Party Chair Jonathan Ingram told the Desert Sun that having Trump visit the area has “immense” meaning for the local GOP.
Trump’s last visit to the Los Angeles area was in September. He attended fundraisers but made no public appearances.
