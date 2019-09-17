



— President Donald Trump will visit Southern California Tuesday for a big-ticket fundraiser in Beverly Hills.

The president is expected to fly into Los Angeles Tuesday after attending a fundraiser in San Francisco. Few details about Trump’s visit have been released, but he will reportedly spend part of the day to attend a fundraiser hosted by real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer, spend the night, before traveling Wednesday to San Diego.

Tickets to the fundraiser reportedly start at $1,000 for individuals and go up to $100,000 for couples who will also get to attend a VIP reception and have a photo opportunity with the president.

Several street will be closed for the president’s visit. The LAPD shut down several downtown streets starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday that will remain closed until midday Wednesday. They include Figueroa Street from 6th Street to 8th Street, Wilshire Boulevard from Flower Street to Beaudry Avenue, and 7th Street from Flower Street to Bixel Street.

There may also be rolling street closures in West Hollywood and Beverly Hills.

Trump will not be the only politician visiting Los Angeles Tuesday. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will visit Skid Row Tuesday morning and attend an afternoon roundtable discussion before leaving for the Bay Area on Wednesday.