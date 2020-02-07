LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Vanessa Bryant Friday provided more information about the public memorial that will be held later this month for her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a Calabasas helicopter crash.
Vanessa Bryant posted to Instagram that a “Celebration of Life” for “Kobe and Gianna Bryant” will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at Staples Center.
Vanessa wrote, “#2, #24 #20 years as a Laker,” to explain the significance of the date of the memorial.
Kobe Bryant finished his career wearing jersey No. 24, while Gianna wore jersey No. 2 for her middle school team. Bryant played for the Lakers for 20 seasons.
No specific details have yet been released regarding the event itself or how the public can obtain tickets. It’s also unclear if an NBA games will be canceled that day. The Clippers are scheduled to play the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples that same evening.
At around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 26, a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter carrying Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, two other teen girls, four parents and the pilot crashed in Calabasas amid foggy conditions.
The helicopter had departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County and was bound for Camarillo, with the passengers on board heading to Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was set to coach Gianna in a tournament game.