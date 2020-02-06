Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Staples Center will host a public memorial later this month for Kobe Bryant and eight others who were killed in a helicopter crash last month.
Reports indicated the memorial had been set specifically for 2/24 to combine Bryant’s jersey number 24 and Gianna’s number 2.
The event scheduled for Feb. 24 will be on the site where fans and others from around Southern California gathered to leave thousands of basketballs, candles and other mementos to honor Bryant and the victims of the crash, according to the Los Angeles Times.
No details about the event or information about tickets were immediately released.
On Jan. 26, a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter carrying Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, two other teen girls, four parents and the pilot crashed in Calabasas amid foggy conditions.
