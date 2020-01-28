



– The site of Sunday’s helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas in which nine people were killed, including Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, remained closed Tuesday amid the ongoing investigation into what caused it.

Los Angeles County Undersheriff Tim Murakami said Tuesday morning that the crash site — located in the area of Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street – remained shut down while the National Transportation Safety Board comb through the wreckage and L.A. County coroner’s office officials work to recover remains of the victims.

The NTSB Tuesday morning released new video of the crash investigation shot on Monday. An NTSB news conference was scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Monday afternoon, the bodies of three of the eight victims had been recovered, according to the coroner’s office. The investigation and recovery effort has been made for difficult due to the rugged terrain.

Deputies were patrolling the area on horseback and with ATVs. Any members of the public caught encroaching onto the crash site would be charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

At around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter carrying Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, two other teen girls and several parents crashed in Calabasas amid foggy conditions.

The helicopter had departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County and was bound for Camarillo, with the passengers on board heading to the 41-year-old Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was set to coach Gianna in a tournament game.

NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy told reporters Monday afternoon that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, approached Hollywood Burbank Airport Sunday morning and “requested to transit controlled airspace under special visual flight rules,” which would allow him to fly at less than the normal minimums of 1,000 feet and three miles of visibility.

The helicopter circled for 12 minutes while awaiting approval from air-traffic controllers, but the request was granted, she said.

“The helicopter transited the Burbank and Van Nuys airspace at 1,400 feet, and proceeded south then west,” Homendy said. “The pilot requested `flight following’ (radar assistance) to continue to Camarillo, but (air- traffic controllers) advised the pilot that they were too low for flight following. Approximately four minutes later, the pilot advised they were climbing to avoid a cloud layer. When (air-traffic control) asked what the pilot planned to do, there was no reply. Radar data indicates the helicopter climbed to 2,300 feet then began a left-descending turn. Last radar contact was around 9:45 a.m. and was consistent with the accident location.”

Also killed in the crash were 56-year-old John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, his wife Keri and their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa, one of Gianna’s teammates. 45-year-old Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter Payton were aboard as well, along with 38-year-old Christina Mauser, one of Bryant’s assistant coaches.

Please stay away from the crash sight -it’s still an on going investigation and recovery operation. We’ve had to deploy deputies on horseback as well as ATVs to protect the site pic.twitter.com/DHeTIeit3y — Undersheriff Tim Murakami (@LASDMurakami) January 28, 2020

