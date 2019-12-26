



– A massive storm hit the Southland late Christmas evening , dumping snow in the mountains, shutting down the Grapevine, and pummeling lower elevations with heavy rain.

California Highway Patrol shut down the 5 Freeway between Lake Hughes Road and Grapevine Road over the Grapevine pass at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday due to multiple stuck vehicles and heavy snowfall. The Grapevine remained closed as of 5 a.m. Thursday.

While the 15 Freeway over the Cajon Pass was still open early Thursday morning, drivers were expected to prepare for significant delays. Caltrans reported heavy snow on both the 15 and 138 freeways. Chains were required on all mountain routes.

The brunt of the storm hit about 9 p.m. Wednesday and was showing signs of continuing through mid-morning or early afternoon Thursday, National Weather Service Meteorologist Kristin Stewart said.

“The system is pivoting on itself,” Stewart said. That means the rainfall could remain in the area longer than originally forecast.

A winter storm warning remained effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Heavy rain was falling throughout the region as well. Several freeways in L.A. experienced flooding overnight. The northbound 5 Freeway, south of the 110 Freeway in Lincoln Heights, was expected to remain blocked due to flooding through 6 a.m., according to CHP.

A flood advisory for Los Angeles County expired at 5:15 a.m.

There could be 1-2 inches of rain in most areas during the storm, Stewart said. The San Gabriel Mountains and foothills could get up to 4 inches of rain.

Snow levels could drop to 2,500 feet and accumulations could be 1-2 feet at resorts and 6-12 inches around the I-5 Grapevine, with at least 1-2 inches on the road itself, forecasters said.

The low snow level also means Highway 14 and the Antelope Valley could have snow accumulation, Stewart said. Even Lancaster and Palmdale could get snow.

A wind advisory remained in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday because strong east-southeast winds are expected with the storm. Winds of 15-25 mph are forecast in the L.A. Basin with gusts of 40-50 mph and mountain gusts could hit 50-60 mph, which could make travel treacherous.

