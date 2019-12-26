



– The blustery winds brought on by a powerful storm that hit the Southland overnight Wednesday caused trees to topple in several neighborhoods.

In Ventura Harbor, the winds brought down multiple trees and a lamp post in the 1600 block of Spinnaker Drive, causing significant damage and blocking roads. The downed lamp post came careening down onto a parked car.

The winds also threw around chairs and garbage bins. A hotel parking lot in the area was also flooded, leaving several cars stuck.

In Woodland Hills, a large tree came crashing down onto the entrance of an apartment building in the 21400 block of Burbank Boulevard.

The tree blocked all lanes of Burbank Boulevard and the entrance to the apartment building.

There were no reported injuries.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews early Thursday morning responded to reports of trees down on two separate homes in the South L.A. County city of Lynwood. One tree came down in the 4200 block of East Brewster Avenue and other in the 3000 block of Lugo Avenue.