LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Angelenos driving home after enjoying their holiday celebrations will need to be extra cautious due to powerful storm that will dump snow and rain on the region Christmas night.

The storm front will begin to move into the Southland late Wednesday morning bringing scattered showers and dropping snow levels to 4,500 feet.

However, it’s late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning when the storm is expected to ramp up considerably. Snow levels could drop as low as 2,500 feet, while rainfall totals of up to 1.5 inches are possible.

“It’s really tonight into tomorrow when that heavy rain and the cold core of the storm will move in, dropping snow levels significantly, really impacting travel into tomorrow,” CBS2 Meteorologist Danielle Gersh said.

Snow accumulations of up to 8 inches are possible in the Antelope Valley, with Palmdale and Lancaster potentially seeing snow.

California Highway Patrol is warning that highways and freeways through the Grapevine and the Cajon Pass could be shut down Wednesday night due to snow and ice. Whiteout conditions are possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday for L.A. mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Mountains. Up to two feet of snow are

There’s also the potential for flash flooding and shallow debris flows in recent burn scar areas. There could also be power outages due to heavy rain and gusty winds.