SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Firefighters rescued a 52-year-old man who got trapped in the Los Angeles River in the Sepulveda Basin area early Thursday morning amid a powerful storm that brought heavy rainfall to the San Fernando Valley.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews used an inflatable boat to find and rescue the man in the 15700 block of West Burbank Boulevard. The man was pulled from water 3 to 6 feet deep.

He was evaluated by paramedics for hypothermia, but did not appear to suffer any serious injuries.

It’s unclear exactly how the man got trapped in the river. The area is known for being frequented by the homeless.