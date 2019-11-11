



Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 11/11 at 8 a.m.

4 LAPD Officers Hurt After Chase Ends In Crash On 118 Freeway Onramp In Pacoima

A police chase ended in a crash early Monday in Pacoima, leaving several people hurt, including four Los Angeles police officers.

‘Large Amount’ of Needles, Other Medical Supplies Appear Along Venice Beach Shoreline

Authorities cordoned off an area of Venice Beach Sunday after hundreds of needles washed up on shore.

Forward Progress Of Barham Fire Halted

Firefighters continued to battle a fire burning in the Hollywood Hills in Toluca Lake Monday, although forward progress was stopped.

Local Weather

A high pressure system will strengthen into Tuesday, warming things up before a cooling trend arrives in the later part of the week. A high of 72 for the beaches and 83 for the valleys.