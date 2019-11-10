TOLUCA LAKE (CBSLA) — Firefighters continued to battle a fire burning in the Hollywood Hills in Toluca Lake.

The Barham fire erupted Saturday afternoon on Barham Boulevard and has burned 34 acres.

At its height, the smoke and the flames could be seen from the 134 Freeway at the 101 Freeway, causing concern for residents and motorists alike.

No structures were threatened. As of Sunday, the fire is at 15 percent containment. One firefighter did suffer non-life-threatening injuries.

“I walked out to my balcony and there was a pretty big wall of smoke,” said Steve Holzer, a resident. “With the studios that are here, it is kind of unusual to imagine a fire in this populated of an industrial area.”

Deputy Chief Armando Hogan of the Los Angeles City Fire Department called the fire a “nuisance fire.”

“This is more a nuisance fire than a huge threat,” he said. “In the surrounding communities, there is really minimal impact and we want to make sure we keep our eye on.”