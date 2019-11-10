VENICE BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday have cordoned off an area of Venice Beach after a large amount of medical supplies appeared on the sand, including needles.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguards unit, indicated that the discovery was made around 11:30 a.m.

The medical supplies were seen along the shoreline south of the Venice Beach pier.

The area has been blocked off, and public health officials have been notified.

The source of the needles and medical supplies was not known. The incident remains under investigation.