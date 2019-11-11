LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A police chase ended in a crash early Monday in Pacoima, leaving several people hurt, including three LAPD officers.

LAPD officers began chasing robbery suspects at about 4:30 a.m. at Foothill Boulevard and Wentworth Street in Sunland, according to officials. The chase ended at 5:10 a.m. in a crash on the Glenoaks Boulevard onramp to the westbound 118 Freeway.

Two suspects have been taken into custody.

Several people were hurt in the crash, at least three of them police officers. One of the officers reportedly suffered a broken leg.

The suspect vehicle, a white Mercedes SUV, had overturned and was left on its roof, while one of the LAPD vehicles was left with major rear end damage.

A Sigalert was issued for the Glenoaks onramp and offramp to the 118 Freeway for at least three hours for the police investigation.