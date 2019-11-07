



— A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night in Long Beach in remembrance of the family who was killed on Halloween night by a suspected drunk driver.

At the same time, the driver, 20-year-old Carlo Navarro, was behind bars for an unrelated crime.

Councilmember Al Austin’s office, along with other City Council members, hosted the candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. in Los Cerritos Park.

Navarro is accused of drunkenly mowing down a family of three on their first trick-or-treat outing together on Halloween night.

The crash killed 30-year-old Joseph Awaida and critically injured his son, 3-year-old Omar, who succumbed to his injuries Saturday. Raihan Dakhil, Awaida’s wife and Omar’s mother, was taken off life support Sunday.

The family was out on Halloween night to take Omar trick-or-treating for the first time.

Navarro was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence but was released Friday after posting $100,000 bail.

On Tuesday, Navarro was re-arrested by Long Beach police in connection with a June burglary investigation.

When the Long Beach prosecutor’s office was made aware of Navarro’s involvement in the Halloween triple fatal crash, “enhanced bail for the warrant” was sought in the case, police said.

Navarro was being held on $500,000 bail.

The funeral services for Yousef and baby Omar were said to have been held Monday, Nov. 4.

The Thursday vigil was one of the multiple days of prayer and memorial services held for the family.