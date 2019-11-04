



— Raihan Dakhil, a mother and the last member of a family that was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Halloween night in Long Beach, has died.

Dakhil was taken off life support Sunday, the same day her family announced funeral plans for her husband, 30-year-old Joseph Awaida, and her son, 3-year-old Omar Owaida. Awaida died shortly after being struck by the SUV Thursday night, while little Omar died Saturday at a hospital.

The family was out to take Omar trick-or-treating for the first time.

Carlo Navarro, 20, was arrested on suspicion of DUI in connection with the fatal crash and has been freed after posting $100,000 bail.

Friends set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral and medical costs for the family. Funeral services for Awaida and his son were set for Monday at the Islamic Society Of Orange County. Mourners were invited to offer their condolences through Wednesday at three locations: the Islamic Society of Orange County in Al-Rahman Plaza in Garden Grove; Ansar Mosque, 1717 S. Brookhurst St. in Anaheim; and Long Beach Islamic Center, 995 E. 27th St., in Signal Hill.