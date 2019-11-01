LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A 30-year-old man was killed and a woman and boy – all family members — were injured after a suspected drunk driver drove up onto a Long Beach sidewalk and struck them while they were out walking on Halloween night.

Twenty-year-old Carlos Navarro has been arrested on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants, Long Beach police report.

The family was walking south along Country Club Drive, near Los Cerritos Park, just before 10 p.m. Thursday when a 2002 Toyota Sequoia lost control and went up onto the sidewalk, hitting all three of them.

They were all rushed to local hospitals, where the man died. The woman and the child were critically hurt. Their names and their exact relationship to one another was not immediately released.

Police said the driver, Navarro, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. According to police, Navarro was traveling south on Country Club Drive, failed to make a turn onto Los Cerritos Park Place and went onto the sidewalk. He was not hurt.

Navarro is being held on $100,000 bail.