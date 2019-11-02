



— Omar Awaida, the three year old boy who was struck by a suspected DUI driver on Halloween night, died Saturday morning at an area hospital.

Omar and his parents were walking when they were hit in the area of Country Club Drive and Los Cerritos Park Place. His father Joseph, 30, was killed instantly and his mother Raihan sustained severe injuries.

Carlo Adrian Navarro of Long Beach, 20, was detained at the scene and later arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter. He was jailed on $100,000 bail.

Long Beach Police say their preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver of a 2002 Toyota Sequoia was traveling southbound on Country Club Drive approaching Los Cerritos Park when he failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway, drove up onto the sidewalk, and struck family, who were on Country Club Drive.

Navarro posted bond and was released at 9:42 p.m. Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Inmate Information Center.

Family and friends set up a GoFundMe page for the Awaida family. By Saturday, more than $119,00 of the $150,00 had been raised.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detective Sirilo Garcia at (562) 570-7355.

Any residents in the area who may have video surveillance of the collision or of the vehicle driving prior to the collision are asked to contact Detective Sirilo Garcia via his email at sirilo.garcia@longbeach.gov.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.

