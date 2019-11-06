



— A man accused of drunkenly mowing down a family of three on their first trick-or-treat outing together on Halloween night in Long Beach has been arrested again in connection with an earlier, unrelated crime.

Carlo Navarro, 20, of Long Beach, is the suspect in the crash that killed 30-year-old Joseph Awaida and critically injured his son, 3-year-old Omar, who succumbed to his injuries Saturday. Raihan Dakhil, Awaida’s wife and Omar’s mother, was taken off life support Sunday.

The family was out on Halloween night to take Omar trick-or-treating for the first time.

Long Beach police arrested Navarro after they say he failed to make a turn and drove onto a sidewalk, hitting the family as they walked from Los Cerritos Park Place. Navarro was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence, but was released Friday after posting $100,000 bail.

Navarro was re-arrested Tuesday by Long Beach police in connection with a June burglary investigation, according to Long Beach police. When the Long Beach prosecutor’s office was made aware of Navarro’s involvement in the Halloween triple fatal crash, “enhanced bail for the warrant” was sought in the case, police said.

Navarro, who had already posted $20,000 bail in connection with the June burglary arrest, is being held on $500,000 bail. It’s not clear when he will make his first appearance in court.