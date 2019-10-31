



WILDFIRE CLOSURES AND EVACUATIONS

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California Edison shut off power to tens of thousands of customers across the Southland Wednesday and Thursday as the most powerful Santa Ana wind event of the season descended on the region, sparking several devastating wildfires.

An extreme red flag warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday.

As of 10:45 a.m. Thursday, 64,614 SoCal Edison customers were without power.

Here are the latest outage numbers:

Los Angeles County: 13,346 customers : This includes Palmdale, Santa Clarita, Chatsworth, San Fernando, Agua Dulce and Bell Canyon

: This includes Palmdale, Santa Clarita, Chatsworth, San Fernando, Agua Dulce and Bell Canyon Ventura County: 28,870 customers : This includes Simi Vally, Moorpark, Thousand Oaks, Santa Paula and Somis.

: This includes Simi Vally, Moorpark, Thousand Oaks, Santa Paula and Somis. San Bernardino County: 6,373 : This includes Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino and Rialto.

: This includes Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino and Rialto. Riverside County: 4,063 customers : This includes Banning, Cabazon and Mountain Center.

: This includes Banning, Cabazon and Mountain Center. Kern County: 11,010 customers: This includes Tehachapi and Golden Hills.

In total, more than 223,000 customers could see their power shut off.

While speaking in downtown L.A. last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom was scathingly critical of California’s public utility companies regarding the rolling blackouts. Pacific Gas & Electric has shut of power to hundreds of thousands of customers in Northern California over the past few weeks.

“I must confess, it is infuriating beyond words to live in a state as innovative and extraordinarily entrepreneurial and capable in the state of California, to be living in an environment where we are seeing this kind of disruption and these kinds of blackouts,” Newsom said.

For a full list of cities and maps of the neighborhoods experiencing SoCal Edison power shutoffs, click here.