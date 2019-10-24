



— Hundreds of thousands of people across Southern California should be prepared for the possibility of more planned power outages over the next several days as another wind event was forecast to hit the area.

According to a National Weather Service forecast, strong offshore winds were expected to develop Thursday night continuing into Friday, with the strongest gusts expected Thursday. The winds, combined with single-digit humidity were expected to bring critical fire weather conditions to the mountains, valleys and inland Orange County through Friday.

A red flag warning was set to go into effect at 5 a.m. Thursday morning and last through 5 p.m. Friday evening.

The risk for fire was expected to decrease Saturday and into Sunday as onshore winds bringing cooler temperatures and higher humidity into the region.

In response to these forecasts for a potential elevated fire risk, Southern California Edison issued an alert to more than 286,000 customers that public safety power shutoffs were under consideration.

Below is a breakdown of potential power shutoffs:

Kern County — more than 4,000 customers

Los Angeles County — more than 68,000 customers

Orange County — more than 23,000 customers

Riverside County — more than 50,000 customers

San Bernardino County — more than 63,000 customers

Ventura County — more than 76,000 customers

As of 1 a.m. Thursday morning, approximately 2,669 customers in Ventura County were without power.