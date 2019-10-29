



BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) – Firefighters continued Tuesday to battle a wildfire which broke out on the west side of the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass and has so far scorched 618 acres and destroyed several homes, with mandatory evacuation orders still in place for thousands of people.

The Getty Fire was reported just after 1:30 a.m. Monday by a witness who called California Highway Patrol and reported seeing flames on a hillside close to the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center museum, along with a possible power line on fire, according to the CHP.

As of late Monday night, it was only 5 percent contained. So far, at least eight homes have been destroyed and another six damaged.

Driven by strong Santa Ana winds coming out of the Northeast, the fire quickly spread west. Mandatory evacuations were initially issued for an area containing 10,000 structures, but were later downgraded slightly.

As of Tuesday morning, the mandatory evacuations remained in place for the area bordered by Temescal Canyon Road to the west, Sunset Boulevard to the south, Mulholland Drive to the north and the 405 Freeway to the east.

The area bordered by Topanga Canyon to the west, Sunset Boulevard to the south, Mulholland Drive to the north, Mulholland Drive to the north and Temescal Canyon Road to the east was under a voluntary evacuation. That also included the MountainGate community.

The fire forced the closure of the southbound 405 Freeway between the 101 Freeway and Sunset Boulevard for 10 hours. It reopened just after 7 p.m. Monday. However, all off-ramps between Mulholland and Sunset boulevards remained closed Tuesday morning.

A red flag warning expired at 6 p.m. Monday. However, another red flag warning takes effect at 11 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in place through 6 p.m. Thursday due to another Santa Ana wind event.

Forecasters predict this could be the strongest Santa Ana event the Southland has seen this season.

“The peak of the event is expected to be Wednesday when damaging wind gusts between 50 and 70 mph will be likely for the wind-prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with isolated gusts to 80 mph in the mountains,” according to the National Weather Service. “This Santa Ana wind event will likely be the strongest we have seen so far this season. These strong winds combined with a long duration of single-digit humidities and dry fuels will likely bring very critical fire weather conditions, making this an extreme red flag warning event.”

The fire was not the result of a homeless encampment or any activity by homeless people in the area, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

L.A. Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas confirmed that crews have identified the fire’s point of origin just off the 405 Freeway near Sepulveda Boulevard. LAFD investigators and Department of Water and Power crews inspected a power pole along Sepulveda Boulevard in the general area where the blaze started.

Garcetti said arson investigators did find a downed power pole in the area, but they determined it had burned at its base, but the attached lines were intact, “so they have absolutely no evidence on that line that (it) was the cause.”

Meanwhile, firefighters were trying to expand containment lines around the Getty Fire and ensure it doesn’t flare up and spread. There were no reports of any injuries so far. Roughly 1,100 firefighters were assigned to the blaze, along with several water-dropping helicopters and air tankers.

Among those evacuated were L.A. Lakers star LeBron James and former Calif. Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose Hollywood premiere of his new movie “”Terminator: Dark Fate,” was canceled because of the fire.

Dozens of schools closed Monday, including the entire Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. The Chalon campus for Mount Saint Mary’s University was also forced to evacuate all its students. UCLA also canceled classes Monday, but they would resume Tuesday.

The Getty Center museum was not believed to be in danger from the flames. Officials there said Getty Center and the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades would be closed Tuesday to ensure fire crews had adequate access to the area to fight the flames.

Evacuation centers were open Tuesday at the Westwood Recreation Center at 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd., near Wilshire Boulevard and the Palisades Recreation Center, 851 Alma Real Drive.

A look at some of the Brentwood homes damaged by the #GettyFire. The winds have died down, but firefighters are continuing to work on hot spots this morning.

