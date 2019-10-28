



Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger were among the thousands ordered to evacuate their homes Monday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., James tweeted that he and his family were driving around, looking for accommodations after being displaced by the Getty Fire.

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

As of 8 a.m., over 10,000 structures were under mandatory evacuation orders. LeBron’s Brentwood home was apparently one of those affected.

No word if he and his family sought refuge in one of the many evacuation centers, but he later tweeted that they had found a place he stay. He went on to express his gratitude to first responders.

Meanwhile, former Gov. Schwarzenegger confirmed that he and his family were also evacuated early Monday morning and advised others to do the same.

“Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians,” he wrote.

https://twitter.com/Schwarzenegger/status/1188841034047844354