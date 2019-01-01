LIVE:
400-Acre Wildfire Erupts In Sepulveda Pass, Thousands Ordered To Evacuate
Getty Fire: Evacuations And Closures
The Getty Fire broke out early Monday morning in the Sepulveda Pass west of the 405 Freeway and grew to 400 acres.
400-Acre Getty Fire Erupts In Sepulveda Pass Near 405 Freeway, Mandatory Evacuations For 3,300 Homes
The blaze broke out on the west side of the 405 Freeway just after 2:30 a.m. Mandatory evacuations were issued for 3,300 homes.
Bears Miss Field Goal As Time Expires, Chargers Win 17-16
Chicago kicker Eddy Pineiro missed a 41-yard field goal as time expired and the Los Angeles Chargers hung on to beat Chicago 17-16
Kupp Has 220 Yards Receiving As Rams Roll 24-10 In London
Wide receiver Cooper Kupp caught seven passes for a career-best 220 yards, Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams beat the winless Cincinnati Bengals 24-10 Sunday to make for another successful trip to London.
Rams
Die-Hard International Rams Fans Ready To Watch Team Take On Bengals In London
From Germany to Spain to Bolivia and beyond, the Los Angeles Rams clearly have an international fan base.
More Rams
Best Of
Best Of LA
Los Angeles' Top Meditation Centers, Ranked
Want to know where to go when it comes to meditation centers in Los Angeles? Here are the top-rated meditation offerings in the city, based on data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass
Fiestas Patrias 2019
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage month and Mexican independence day with fun, food and music at the Fiestas Patrias Festival!
#Trending: What's heating up Los Angeles's food scene this month
Want the scoop on Los Angeles's buzziest local spots? We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been in the spotlight this month.
Best Of O.C.
The 5 Best Spots For Coffee In Anaheim
Looking for a new place to grab coffee in Anaheim? Here are the top 5 places right now based on Yelp data!
The 5 Best Grocery Stores In Anaheim
Wondering where to find the best grocery stores near you?
5 Cuddly Canines To Adopt Now In Santa Ana
There are many dogs up for adoption right here in Santa Ana. We've partnered with Petfinder to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.
Live Updates: Getty Fire
