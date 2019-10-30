



BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) – Crews continued Wednesday to battle the 658-acre Getty Fire which broke out early Monday morning in the Sepulveda Pass, west of the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center museum. Thousands of people remain under mandatory evacuation orders.

Meanwhile, an unprecedented extreme red flag warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday due to a Santa Ana wind event which the National Weather Service predicts could be the strongest the Southland has seen this season, bringing up to 80 mile per hour winds and the potential for high fire activity.

Amid the extreme red flag warning, Southern California Edison could shut off power to up to 304,000 customers. Here is the most updated list of SoCal Edison power shutoffs.

In anticipation, dozens of schools across the Southland have closed.

Here are the latest evacuations and closures as of 4 a.m. Wednesday:

Mandatory Evacuations:

7,091 residences are in the mandatory evacuation area:

Temescal Canyon Road is the West border

Sunset Boulevard is the South border

Mulholland Drive is the North border

405 Freeway is the East border

This DOES NOT include the Mountaingate community, which is under an evacuation warning.

Evacuation Warnings:

Topanga Canyon is the West border

Sunset Boulevard is the South border

Mulholland Drive is the North border

Temescal Canyon Road is the East border

The Mountaingate community

Road Closures:

The southbound 405 Freeway is fully open from the 101 Freeway to Sunset Boulevard. However, all southbound on and off-ramps are closed between the 101 Freeway and Sunset Boulevard.

The northbound 405 Freeway is fully open. However, all northbound on and off ramps are closed between 101 Freeway and Sunset Blvd.

Temescal Canyon northbound closed at Sunset Blvd.

Northbound Sepulveda Boulevard closed from Moraga Drive to Skirball.

Southbound Sepulveda Blvd. closed from Skirball to Sunset Blvd.

For real-time information on local freeway and State Highway status and lane closures, visit Caltrans QuickMap or call 1-800-427-7623.

Evacuation Centers (small animals welcome):

Animal Evacuation Centers



Wednesday School Closures:

Los Angeles Unified:

Brentwood Elementary

Canyon Elementary

Community Magnet

Kenter Canyon Elementary

Marquez Elementary

Palisades Elementary

Palisades Charter High School

Revere Middle School

Roscomare Elementary

Topanga Elementary

Warner Elementary

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified:

Malibu Elementary School,

Malibu Middle School

Malibu High School

Webster Elementary School.

All Malibu preschools are closed.

Ventura County:

ACE Charter High School

All schools in the Briggs School District are closed.

All schools in the Fillmore Unified School District are closed.

All schools in the Mupu School District are closed.

All schools in the Santa Clara Elementary School District are closed.

All schools in the Santa Paula Unified School District are closed.

Other Closures:

— The Getty Center and the Getty Villa will remain closed through at least Friday.