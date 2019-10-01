



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 10/1 at 8 a.m.

Caught On Camera: 27-Year-Old Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder, Kidnapping After Attack

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and kidnapping after video captured on a doorbell security system allegedly caught him violently dragging a woman away from the door as she screams.

State-Of-The-Art Crosswalk Opens At Valley Glen Intersection Where Crossing Guard Was Killed

A new state-of-the art crosswalk has been installed at the same intersection where a crossing guard was struck and killed in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Valley Glen last month.

Nation’s First Ever Cannabis Cafe Opens In West Hollywood

Lowell Cafe, which is being called the nation’s first cannabis cafe, is ready for its grand opening — and people are excited for the marijuana and food pairings the new West Hollywood restaurant boasts.

Local Weather

A warm up arrives Wednesday as a high pressure system builds off our coastline. A high of 74 for the beaches, 76 for the valleys.