



– The first ever cannabis cafe in the nation will open later this year in West Hollywood, right across from a synagogue.

“Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe” is set to open in August at 1201 North La Brea Ave. as a full-service outdoor rooftop restaurant featuring a THC and CBD-based menu, along with a smoking area.

On Tuesday night, the West Hollywood Business License Commission approved a license for a cannabis consumption area for the Lowell café which allows smoking, vaping and edibles.

However, there is some controversy. The café will be located directly across from the Kol Ami Congregation synagogue, which has raised concerns with the city. According to Wehoville, Kol Ami Rabbi Denise Eger sent an email to city council members in which she noted that the synagogue has families with children, and some of its members are in 12-step programs.

“The business is to have outdoor space for smoking pot, and I don’t know why my congregation members and participants have to walk through clouds of marijuana to get to synagogue,” Eger wrote. “It will limit the use of our outdoor space as well because of the contact high from the smoke that will waft in the area.”

Last month, the West Hollywood City Council Monday approved the extension of recreational cannabis licenses for the city’s four original dispensaries.