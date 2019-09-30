ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and kidnapping after video captured on a doorbell security system allegedly caught him violently dragging a woman away from the door as she screams.

The brutal attack happened late Sunday night just before midnight in Arcadia. A woman can be seen running up to a house trying to call for help. As soon as the man in the video approaches the woman, she begins to scream and the man drags her away to a nearby home. Police said they believe the man in the video is Robert Michael Mendez, an estranged ex-boyfriend of the woman.

Police said they believe Mendez dragged the woman to a home in the 1500 block of Santa Anita Street and held her against her will from Sunday night into Monday afternoon, when they found her after receiving a link to the security footage.

Arcadia police said the woman’s injuries were so severe that she had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.

Mendez has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, false imprisonment and other charges.