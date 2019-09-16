CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now


VALLEY GLEN (CBSLA) – A female crossing guard and a girl were hospitalized but are expected to survive after being struck by a car in Valley Glen Monday morning.

Sept. 16, 2019. (CBS2)

The collision occurred at 7:20 a.m. in the 13400 block of West Vanowen Street, a couple blocks from Kittridge Street Elementary School.

The two were taken to a local hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports. Their exact conditions were not confirmed.

The driver of the car, a man, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The exact circumstances of the collision were not immediately disclosed.

