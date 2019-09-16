Comments
VALLEY GLEN (CBSLA) – A female crossing guard and a girl were hospitalized but are expected to survive after being struck by a car in Valley Glen Monday morning.
The collision occurred at 7:20 a.m. in the 13400 block of West Vanowen Street, a couple blocks from Kittridge Street Elementary School.
The two were taken to a local hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports. Their exact conditions were not confirmed.
The driver of the car, a man, remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
The exact circumstances of the collision were not immediately disclosed.
