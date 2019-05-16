



– A 24-year-old man suspected of shooting a Downey liquor store owner to death last week, and then firing at police during a wild pursuit from Maywood to Vernon three days later, has died.

Dylan Andres Lindsey of Torrance passed away at 6 a.m. Thursday at a local hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

Lindsay appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head that occurred while he was firing at police and deputies during the May 10 pursuit, the sheriff’s department said. He had been in critical condition since that time.

At the time of the chase, Lindsay was wanted on murder charges in the May 7 shooting death of 44-year-old Gurpreet Singh at ASL Liquor and Market in the 8500 block of Paramount Boulevard.

Three days after that killing, Lindsey fired several rounds at officers and deputies from a large-caliber revolver during a three-and-a-half-hour chase. No officers were hurt.

The chase began when Downey police detectives saw a man believed to the suspect in Singh’s killing getting into a Toyota Prius outside a residence in Maywood. Officers tried to pull over the vehicle, but the female driver, later identified as 37-year-old Alison Hart of Redondo Beach, sped off. During the chase, the male passenger could be seen leaning out of a window of the Prius and firing shots at pursuing officers. Bullets struck at least two patrol cars. An innocent bystander was also grazed.

During the chase, officers returned fire, hitting Lindsey at least once in the chest.

The pursuit finally came to an end at Bandini Boulevard and Downey Road where Hart surrendered and Lindsay was found lying motionless in the front passenger seat.

Along with the murder charge, Lindsay was also facing eight counts of assault with a firearm on a peace officer for firing his gun at Downey and Bell Gardens police and LASD deputies.

Hart, meanwhile, remains under arrest on one felony count each of fleeing a pursuing peace officer while driving recklessly and being an accessory after the fact. She suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the chase. She was booked after being released from the hospital.

Her relationship to Lindsay was not confirmed.

Singh, who co-owned ASL Liquor, was a Navy reservist. He leaves behind a wife and two sons. A possible motive in his killing has not been released.

