



— A somber and often emotional funeral was held Sunday for the liquor store co-owner allegedly slain by a man also wanted last week for firing at police during a chase.

Gurpreet Singh, 44, was laid to rest Sunday in a funeral attended by family and friends.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Nicole Comstock reported there was inordinate grief but an outpouring of love and support — including Singh’s customers — that would have offered some comfort and some pride to those grieving.

Dylan Andres Lindsey, 24, was critically wounded during a shootout with the LAPD Friday. Police said he was shot at least once in the upper torso and also had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

During Singh’s funeral, a teenage boy could be seen cradling his mother’s head in his hands. On Mother’s Day, he was attending the funeral for his father.

Many came to pay their respects to the patriarch of the Singh family. There was an overflow crowd at the chapel of the Hollywood Forever Funeral Home.

“He lived every single moment to serve the country,” said friend Kulbib Singh, “to serve the family, serve the community.”

Singh was a Navy reservist, husband, father. He was also a co-owner of ASL Liquor Store and Market in Downey. Last Tuesday, authorities asked for the public to help them identify a man captured on security cameras walking into the store and fatally shooting him.

Officers believe Lindsey is also the man who fired upon them during a chase on Friday.

“It is really unfortunate because of this idiot,” says Kulbib, “how many people got affected.”

Another mourner echoed that sentiment.

“I just hate that his life was robbed,” says Olga Longi.

She was one of many of Singh’s faithful customers. She also help build the memorial outside his store. And she was one of the customers who felt compelled to come grieve with his family.

“I got to know him a little bit as a human,” she said, “and he was wonderful. You know, hard-working man.”

She said that Singh was the kind of man who got to know each and every person he met and walked into his life.”

Those who attended his funeral and cared for him will never forget that legacy.

“You just felt the love for this man,” said Longi. “They looked up to him.”