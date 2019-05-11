



— The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department on Saturday identified the duo they said led police on a wild chase Friday with the male passenger — a possible murder suspect — shooting at police during the pursuit.

The male suspect, now identified as Dylan Andres Lindsey of Torrance, was shot at least once in the chest and spent hours in surgery Friday evening. Police said Lindsey also had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

They also said he fired “numerous rounds” at deputies using a “large caliber revolver.”

Lindsey remains in critical condition, authorities said.

The female driver, who was also wounded during the shootout, was identified by police and neighbors Saturday as Alison Hart of Redondo Beach. She is being held on a $2.1 million bail.

Authorities did not say how Hart and Lindsey are/were linked.

The pursuit started when authorities encountered the duo outside a home in Maywood. The chase ended in Vernon.

CBS2’s Jeff Nguyen reported that bullets struck at least two patrol cars. An innocent bystander was also grazed.

Both suspects will be charged with a myriad of crimes. She has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer and felony evading.

He will be charged with at least that as well as assault with a deadly weapon and murder if it’s determined he also fatally shot Gurpeet Singh, a liquor store owner — during the commission of a robbery on Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Department had “no comment” on reports linking Lindsey to the murder of Singh saying their investigation was ongoing.

Nguyen spoke to Jose Martinez, a young man who knew Singh.

“Friendly,” Martinez said, “He was very welcoming. He was nice. A very good man.”