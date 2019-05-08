DOWNEY (CBSLA) — The apparent owner of a liquor store in Downey was found shot to death behind the counter, and police are searching for the gunman.

Gurpreet Singh, 44, of Cerritos, was found fatally shot at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at the ASL Liquor Store and Market on Paramount Boulevard and Telegraph Road.

A small memorial of candles was left behind in front of the store Wednesday morning. Regular customers of the store confirmed that Singh worked at the store, and his name matches the one listed as the owner of the store, but it’s not confirmed that he owned it.

Downey police investigators spent the morning scouring the store for clues. Investigators have not released a motive or a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Downey police Detective Richard Garcia at (562) 904-2330 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).