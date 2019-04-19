Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Friday, 4/19 at 8 a.m.
Pilot Dead After Plane Crashes, Bursts Into Flames At Fullerton Airport
A pilot was killed when a small, twin-engine plane crashed Thursday evening during takeoff at Fullerton Municipal Airport.
Turpin Parents In Perris ‘House Of Horrors’ Case To Face Sentencing Friday
David and Louise Turpin, the parents in the “House of Horrors” in Riverside County, will face a judge tomorrow when both are sentenced for abusing and imprisoning 12 of their 13 children.
Third Measles Case Reported At LAX
Health officials have reported yet another case of measles involving someone who traveled through Los Angeles International Airport, this marking the fourth such incidence so far this year at L.A. County airports.
Local Weather
Increasing clouds and cooler temperatures Friday as the high pressure system over the Southland breaks down. Temperatures will be even cooler over the weekend.