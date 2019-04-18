



— David and Louise Turpin, the parents in the “House of Horrors” in Riverside County, will face a judge tomorrow when both are sentenced.

The two, who pleaded guilty to starving, beating, abusing, tying up and torturing their 13 children, are both expected to be sentenced to 25-years to life.

What is not known, is if any of the Turpin children will speak during sentencing.

A chilling 911 call made after a then 17-year-old child escaped from the Perris home has gone viral.

The girl escaped through a window in January 2017 and ran to a neighbor’s home to call 911 to rescue herself and her siblings.

In that call, she described not being able to bathe (“for a year”) as well as being starved, repeatedly punished and tied up and handcuffed to furniture.

She said her parents rarely let her or her siblings go outside. The girl also said the home was so filthy that, at times, it was hard for her to breathe.

When asked by the 911 dispatcher about her education, she said, “Our mother tells people we’re in private school and she has a fake private school set up but we don’t really do school. I haven’t finished first grade and I’m 17.”

After pleading not guilty several times, the parents both pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts this past February. They admitted to torture, child abuse and false imprisonment.

CBS2’s Tina Patel says many people believe 25 years is too light of a sentence. The Riverside County District Attorney says part of the reason he made the plea deal is so the children — now ages 3 to 30 — would not have to testify.

Mike Hestrin says he met with each of the children earlier this year and they are recovering.

“I was very taken by them,” Hestrin said, “by their optimism, by their hope.”

The children will be given the chance to speak during sentencing — it is unclear if any even plan to attend.

As Patel reported, there has been speculation that one or more might want to provide a written statement to the court. And it is also not known if any of the children will take the opportunity to address their parents.