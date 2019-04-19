



– Health officials have reported yet another case of measles involving someone who traveled through Los Angeles International Airport, this marking the fourth such incidence so far this year at L.A. County airports.

The patient in question traveled through LAX on April 3, the L.A. County Department of Public Health reported Thursday.

The patient arrived at Gate 70A in Terminal 7 between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The patients also ate at the B Grill by BOA Steakhouse and walked through through Gate 81 at Terminal 8 between 7 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. that evening.

There have been no other reports of measles linked to the patient in those areas, LACDPH reports. Health officials also emphasized that L.A. County is not in the midst of an outbreak.

“Although LA County is not experiencing an outbreak, measles outbreaks are occurring nationally and internationally and exposures related to travel can occur,” L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement Thursday. “This underscores the importance for those who are not immunized against measles to get the measles immunization. With two doses of measles vaccine at about 97% effective and one dose about 93% effective, measles immunization is the best way to keep from getting and spreading measles.”

Two previous measles cases involved passengers who passed through LAX. The first involved a China Eastern passenger who arrived at LAX Tom Bradley International Terminal on Feb. 21 and departed later that day on a Delta Airlines flight out of Terminal 3.

On March 5, a passenger on board a United Airlines flight arrived at Gate 76A at Terminal 7 and later visited an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location in Santa Monica.

On March 30, a person infected with measles passed through Long Beach Airport, boarding a JetBlue flight at Gate 11, departing at 6:40 a.m. The unidentified person departed on the same flight at the same time on Sunday, but from Gate 7.

Common symptoms associated with measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash which usually appears 10 to 21 days after exposure. Anyone who develops measles symptoms should contact their doctor by phone before visiting their doctor’s office.

