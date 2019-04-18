Comments
FULLERTON (CBSLA) — A small, twin-engine plane crashed Thursday evening at Fullerton Airport.
The plane burst into flames on impact.
“There was a huge ball of fire,” reported Stu Mundel in Sky9. Both Anaheim and Fullerton Fire responded to the scene.
It was unclear if the pilot survived the crash and if there were any passengers onboard.
Officials said the plane crashed during takeoff.
The aircraft was a total loss. “Most of the tail is gone,” reported Mundel. “The plane is destroyed.”
The airport was closed while the crash was investigated.
This is a breaking news story and information will be added as it comes into our newsroom.