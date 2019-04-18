Filed Under:Fullerton Airport, Los Angeles News, Plane Crash, Small Plane, Takeoff, Twin-Engine

FULLERTON (CBSLA)  —  A small, twin-engine plane crashed Thursday evening at Fullerton Airport.

The plane burst into flames on impact.

“There was a huge ball of fire,” reported Stu Mundel in Sky9. Both Anaheim and Fullerton Fire responded to the scene.

It was unclear if the pilot survived the crash and if there were any passengers onboard.

Officials said the plane crashed during takeoff.

The aircraft was a total loss. “Most of the tail is gone,” reported Mundel. “The plane is destroyed.”

The airport was closed while the crash was investigated.

This is a breaking news story and information will be added as it comes into our newsroom.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s