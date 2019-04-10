



– Free tickets for Nipsey Hussle ‘s public memorial service at Staples Center were distributed within minutes Tuesday, and people attempting to use the rapper’s death to make a profit were shut down by eBay.

Ticket’s for Thursday’s “Celebration of Life” were sold for as much as $500 online. The Los Angeles Times reports four tickets for the service were sold on eBay for $400.

This type of listing violates eBay’s free ticket policy, which states “eBay may prohibit tickets to major charity events and events where all tickets are free to the public.”

eBay told The Times the sales “did not end up as a successful transaction.”

The service will be followed by a procession through the streets of South L.A., and the police are said to be ramping up security.

The procession is expected to pass by The Marathon Clothing, a store that Hussle opened in 2017 and where he was gunned down on March 31. He has since been remembered through vigils, murals and in interviews with family and friends.

