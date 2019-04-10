



– A “Celebration of Life” service for rapper Nipsey Hussle will be held at Staples Center in Los Angeles Thursday morning followed by a procession through the streets of South L.A. and the police are said to be ramping up security.

According to the Los Angeles Times, extensive security will be provided at the event by the Los Angeles Police Department, and The Nation of Islam will provide security along the procession route.

The LAPD will reportedly pull in officers from different divisions across the city to help with peacekeeping and traffic during and after the event.

The 33-year-old father of two and community leader was fatally shot outside his store The Marathon Clothing on March 31 and has since been remembered through vigils, murals and in interviews with family and friends.

The Staples Center memorial will be the second time a memorial service has been held at the location, the first time being Michael Jackson’s memorial service in 2009.

Staples Center is also taking security measures to ensure a safe service.

Fans without tickets will not have access to the Staples Center or L.A. Live area and the service will not be shown on any screens on the exterior.

Staples Center has also released a set of rules for those attending.

To ensure the safety of guests and staff, all guests are subject to a metal detector screening, visual inspection, and bag inspection conducted by STAPLES Center Security personnel. Please do not bring backpacks of any size, or bags larger than 14” x 14” x 6”, as they are not permitted in the venue.

Fans without tickets are encouraged to pay their respects along the processional route. Click here for details.