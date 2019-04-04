



Slain hip hop artist Nipsey Hussle has been memorialized in three murals around Los Angeles, including a mural that already includes Lakers star LeBron James and West Coast rap legends Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube.

The mural with James, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube is located at 2491 W. Washington Blvd.

One of the other murals is located at Violet and Mateo streets in downtown LA.

The third mural is located on Melrose Avenue.

Hussle, 33, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was fatally shot Sunday outside The Marathon Clothing, a store he opened in 2017, in the Hyde Park neighborhood just south of the Crenshaw area where he was born and grew up.

Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 29, was arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of Hussle and on Thursday was charged with murder, pleading not guilty.