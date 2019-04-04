Filed Under:Ice Cube, LeBron James, Mural, Murals, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Slain hip hop artist Nipsey Hussle has been memorialized in three murals around Los Angeles, including a mural that already includes Lakers star LeBron James and West Coast rap legends Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube.

The mural with James, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube is located at 2491 W. Washington Blvd.

One of the other murals is located at Violet and Mateo streets in downtown LA.

View this post on Instagram

“Hussle & Motivate” RIP legend #ripnipsey

A post shared by Mr A (@misteralek) on

The third mural is located on Melrose Avenue.

Hussle, 33, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was fatally shot Sunday outside The Marathon Clothing, a store he opened in 2017, in the Hyde Park neighborhood just south of the Crenshaw area where he was born and grew up.

Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 29, was arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of Hussle and on Thursday was charged with murder, pleading not guilty.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s