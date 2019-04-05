



CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill had a chance to speak to LeBron James on Friday and LeBron got pretty emotional when talking about Nipsey Hussle and their relationship.

The hip-hop artist who was gunned down last Sunday left an impression on James.

In the interview, James expressed his condolences to Hussle and his family, calling the murder “one of the most unfortunate events that has happened in American history.” Watch James talk about Hussle’s death and what it means to him:

