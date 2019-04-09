



– Arrests have been made in the kidnapping of a Costa Mesa woman last week while she was on safari in the African nation of Uganda.

The Uganda Police Force reported Tuesday that its joint security team made “some arrests” of people suspected of being involved in the kidnapping of Kimberly Sue Endicott and her guide Jean-Paul Mirenge-Remezo on April 2.

“The intelligence led operation which was calculated and tactical, in the early stages is now progressing unhindered, with raids and extensive searches in Kanungu district,” UPF said in a news release.

The department did not confirm how many suspects were arrested or what charges they face.

This comes after President Donald Trump Monday demanded that Ugandan police hunt down the kidnappers.

“Uganda must find the kidnappers of the American Tourist and guide before people will feel safe in going there,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Bring them to justice openly and quickly!”

Endicott, 56, and her local driver, Jean-Paul, were abducted at gunpoint while they were looking at animals in Queen Elizabeth National Park. Two other tourists on the safari were unharmed.

The kidnappers later used Endicott’s phone to demand a $500,000 ransom.

On Sunday morning, five days after being kidnapped, Endicott and Jean-Paul were rescued on the Uganda-Congo border. Endicott is now on her way back to the U.S.

A ransom was paid, CBS News learned, although the amount paid and the person or organization who paid it was not known. However, Ugandan Police Force spokesman Fred Enanga told reporters at a news conference Monday that if a ransom was paid, it was not through the U.S. or Ugandan governments.

“As the police and the government of Uganda, we don’t do ransom, and we can never encourage that,” Enanga said.

Endicott is an aesthetician who runs a skincare business in Costa Mesa.