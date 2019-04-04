COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A Costa Mesa aesthetician and her driver were kidnapped in Uganda Tuesday and officials say the culprits are asking for a $500,000 ransom.

CBS2’s Michele Gile reports Ugandan officials don’t want to pay the ransom.

Meanwhile, an elite force is looking for the two.

Kimberly Endicott was excited to tour Africa. She shared her hopes about her trip according to the property manager at the business park where her skincare business is located.

Tourism police in Uganda have identified the Orange County woman as the kidnap victim — she and her guide were kidnapped at gunpoint while they were looking for animals at Queen Elizabeth National Park.

“The police has dispatched an elite squad from tourism police to report to the security team at Queen Elizabeth National Park and to actively pursue a group of four unknown gunman who allegedly kidnapped an American and a Ugandan senior guide who were on an evening game drive,” said one Ugandan official.

Police say the kidnappers continue to use the victims cellphones to call the lodge where Endicott was staying. Two other tourists on the safari were unharmed.

Sarah Spinuzzi heard that an American had been abducted on vacation but she wasn’t aware it was a woman in her office complex.

“Ya, I had no idea she worked in my office building. So, it hits close to home. I hope she comes home safe,” says Spinuzzi.

People who work in the building said Endicott was often seen with her French Bulldog and that she loves animals.

Members of a conservation group from San Diego were visiting the same game park in Uganda at the time of Endicott’s abduction. By Skype, Tom Hanscom explained to Gile how lucky his group was.

“Timing is everything,” Hanscom says, “We were literally leaving the park as the kidnapped persons were entering the park. So we crossed paths. Our guides spoke to one another. And just to recognize that although this is a very rare occurrence it did occur and it happened very close to us. And you start to think, wow, that could have been us.”

Before she left on her safari, Endicott told an acquaintance the trip was something she had always wanted to do.